Flash Flood Warning issued for Cochise by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-10 14:59:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-10 16:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Cochise FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHWESTERN COCHISE COUNTY At 259 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Two rain gages near Ash Canyon Rd and Hwy 92 have recorded a little over 3 inches of rain in the last hour and a half. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Sierra Vista, Hereford and Coronado National Memorial. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLEalerts.weather.gov
