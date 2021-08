The Odessa Police Department reminds the public to sign up for this year’s National Night Out, which is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 5. The deadline to sign up is 5 p.m. Oct. 1. You can email the completed registration form to mhamilton@odessa-tx.gov or mail it to 205 N. Grant Ave., Odessa, TX, 79761. You can also drop it off anytime at the OPD Front Desk.