Texas Democrats who Break Quorum again Subject to Arrest
AUSTIN (WBAP/KLIF) – Texas House Democrats who continue to break quorum over a Republican-led voting bill are again subject to arrest. Dozens of House Democrats broke quorum over the voting measure in the regular session, again during the first special session, and now the second special session. Earlier this week several of the Democrats were granted a temporary restraining order that prevented stated leaders from arresting them for breaking quorum.www.wbap.com
