Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Gillingham win dramatic shoot-out after thriller against Crawley

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pdh3a_0bNhvYP100
Gillingham edged a thrilling penalty shoot-out (Steven Paston/PA) (PA Wire)

Much-changed Gillingham advanced to the second round of the Carabao Cup with a 10-9 victory in a dramatic penalty shoot-out after the thrilling contest ended 2-2 at the Broadfield Stadium.

Frenchman Ludwig Francillette was the only player to miss from the spot as the Gills were pushed all the way by their League Two opponents.

Crawley made six changes including giving a debut to keeper Blondy Nna Noukeu and the on-loan Stoke man was beaten after only three minutes in controversial circumstances.

Nna Noukeu felt he was fouled by Gerald Sithole before the youngster poked the ball in following a cross from Olly Lee.

New signing Mustapha Carayol, one of six changes made by Gills boss Steve Evans, almost created a second seven minutes later when his low cross was just missed by Sithole arriving late at the far post.

Crawley midfielder Tyler Frost twice fired into the side setting before the break and Tony Craig also had a goal-bound header tipped over by recalled keeper Aaron Chapman.

The Reds deservedly levelled 11 minutes after the interval when Frost found Will Ferry and his short pass was tapped in at close range by Sam Ashford.

Chapman produced fine saves to deny Ashford and Ferry before boss Evans was sent to the stands for protesting following a foul on Sithole by Francillette, who was booked.

Daniel Phillips thought he had won it for Gills with a volley in the fifth minute of stoppage time but Archie Davies stunned the visitors by firing home to make it 2-2 with the last kick of the match to take it to penalties.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

33K+
Followers
85K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mustapha Carayol
Person
Aaron Chapman
Person
Olly Lee
Person
Tony Craig
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frenchman#Stoke#Gills#Reds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Harrogate Town POSTPONE next three fixtures against Crawley, Leyton Orient and Carabao Cup clash with Rochdale after coronavirus outbreak at League Two club

League Two Harrogate have had their next three fixtures postponed after a Covid-19 outbreak at the club, the English Football League has announced. The league trips to Crawley on Saturday and Orient on August 17 will be rescheduled at the club's request as a result of players either having tested positive or self-isolating as close contacts.
SoccerShropshire Star

'When we pass the ball we can pass it well' – Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill after dramatic comeback win

Steve Cotterill has encouraged his Shrewsbury players to have more confidence in their passing game following a thrilling comeback penalty shootout win in the Carabao Cup. A Daniel Udoh-inspired Town fought back from 2-0 down against Lincoln, as the striker fired a fine brace from the bench to force penalties, which the hosts prevailed in 4-2 – with 17-year-old Tom Bloxham the decisive hero – to reach round two.
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

Blackpool thump Middlesbrough to ease through in Carabao Cup

Callum Connolly scored his first Blackpool goal as the Tangerines beat Middlesbrough 3-0 to progress in the Carabao Cup. The defender rifled home a powerful shot after 31 minutes before late goals from Shayne Lavery and Keshi Anderson wrapped up the tie. Blackpool should have won even more comfortably after...
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

Chris Hughton proud of young Forest side for seeing off Bradford

Nottingham Forest manager Chris Hughton hailed the character of his young players after they held out for a 2-1 Carabao Cup victory over Bradford. Hughton included seven players aged under 21 or younger in his team, with six making their debut for the Championship outfit. Every one of them played...
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Mark Warburton felt QPR were lucky to beat Leyton Orient

Mark Warburton admitted QPR deserved to lose to Leyton Orient in the Carabao Cup first round but was pleased they kept their nerve to triumph in a penalty shoot-out. Rob Dickie scored for the second consecutive game after 16 minutes to put the R’s on course to claim bragging rights in the London derby, but missed first-half opportunities opened the door for the O’s.
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

Neil Critchley delighted Blackpool were able to put on show for supporters

Neil Critchley was delighted to give the Blackpool fans a performance to remember after cruising to a 3-0 Carabao Cup win over Middlesbrough. Callum Connolly scored his first Tangerines goal before Shayne Lavery and Keshi Anderson’s quick-fire second-half double sealed the tie. Blackpool will host Sunderland in the second round...
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Karl Robinson relieved as Oxford advance after late drama

Oxford boss Karl Robinson was a relieved and happy man after seeing his side produce a “rugged” performance in sneaking past Burton 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw at the Pirelli Stadium. An 85th-minute goal from substitute Nathan Holland looked to have put United through in normal time until...
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

QPR edge past Leyton Orient on penalties

QPR needed penalties to avoid an upset in the Carabao Cup and reach the second round after eventually beating Leyton Orient 5-3 in a shoot-out. Rob Dickie’s second goal in consecutive matches appeared to put the Sky Bet Championship side on course for a routine victory, but the hosts recovered and Aaron Drinan levelled late on before Ruel Sotiriou’s missed effort from 12 yards saw the hosts exit the competition.
Premier LeagueSunderland Echo

When Sunderland will face Blackpool in the Carabao Cup second round after Tangerines beat Middlesbrough to progress

Lee Johnson’s side beat Port Vale at Vale Park in the first round of the competition after a goal from Josh Hawkes and an Aiden O’Brien penalty either side of half-time. The tie against Blackpool at Bloomfield Road will be played on the week commencing August 23, after Sunderland’s home game against AFC Wimbledon and before a meeting with Wycombe Wanderers at the Stadium of Light.
SoccerSB Nation

Ratings: Bolton Wanderers 0-0 (5-4) Barnsley

Joel Dixon - 6.5. Some wayward kicking at times spoiled a positive night overall for the ex-Barrow man, who got near a couple of penalties before a strong left hand denied Devante Cole, giving Josh Sheehan the chance to send us through. He doesn’t have a great presence about him...

Comments / 0

Community Policy