A central storefront space in downtown Ellsworth that has been vacant for the past five years will soon have a retro-themed tenant. Sugar Mags, a candy shop currently located on the other side of Main Street next to the Grand Auditorium entrance, plans to move into the former J&B Atlantic home goods store at the corner of Main and Franklin streets. In addition to selling candy and soda, including many brands that have been around for decades, the business plans to offer Maine-made products and include a small arcade of pinball and video games and a community play space for children.