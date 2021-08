A year away from preseason games didn't make Justin Pugh's heart grow any fonder for the games that don't count in the standings. "You're asking a salty, offensive lineman and veteran," the left guard said. "We added a game on to the season I don't think we needed. We proved last year that we didn't necessarily need the preseason games. Everyone thought it was going to look like, you know, they weren't going to able to identify the game of football being played on the field. We still went out and had a successful season. I'm all for miles off a guy's body. But that's a soon-to-be-31-year-old offensive lineman talking. Maybe someone else has a different opinion."