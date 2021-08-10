Cancel
Football

Eagles Burning Up the Field at Intra-Squad Scrimmage

By Editor
newtoncountynews.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt midnight on Friday, August 6, the beginning of padded contact for Texas high school football players became official and the Eagles’ Head Coach Drew Johnston wasted no time and ran an intra-team scrimmage at 9 a.m. Saturday morning. The quickness of players lining up on the ball coupled with motion, set a fast pace for the offensive unit. Plays that gave 218 lb. De’Anthony Gatson the ball as he charged forward through the line dragging two or three defensive players. The offensive excitement continued with pass plays to Westin Gibson for a few acrobatic one handed catches.

Texas State
Person
Heather Foster
#The Eagles#Football Players#High School Football#Intra#American Football
