LC State sets two scholarship fundraising golf tourneys on Aug. 28-29

Lewis-Clark State College will hold two four-person scramble golf tournaments on the weekend of Aug. 28-29 that will benefit different scholarship funds at the institution. The 12th annual Native American Alumni Chapter golf tournament is scheduled for Aug. 28 at the Clarkston Golf & Country Club with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. Prizes will be awarded to the top six teams. Proceeds will benefit the Native American Alumni Chapter Scholarship Fund to provide scholarships to Native American students at LC State. Click here to register.