Hit-and-run kills pedestrian on West Kiest

By RACHEL STONE
advocatemag.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne person died in a hit-and-run accident on West Kiest Sunday night. A person was walking in the 3200 block of Kiest at about 10:50 p.m. when a vehicle hit them, the Dallas Morning News reports. The driver took off and hasn’t been found. The victim hasn’t been identified.

