Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust to Obtain $30 Million Loans
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./. TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: MHC.U) ("Flagship REIT" or the "REIT") today announced that it has signed a commitment for two loans in the amount of $29.7 million with a 3.08% fixed interest rate for 20 years. The loans have an interest-only period for the first 84 months and will be amortized over 30 years. The loans will be used to help the REIT finance future acquisitions and for general business purposes.markets.businessinsider.com
Comments / 0