Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Evansville, IN

Cooler Corn – Camping and Picnic Cooking Hack For A Perfect Cob, Everytime

By Leslie Morgan
Posted by 
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When it comes to summer, I can't get enough corn on the cob. As a child, corn on the cob was the only vegetable I would eat. Yep, I wouldn't even eat corn at all unless it was still on the cob. Corn on the cob is so delicious. I...

newstalk1280.com

Comments / 0

NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Evansville IN
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
803K+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 1280 WGBF has the best local news coverage Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Evansville, IN
Lifestyle
City
Evansville, IN
Local
Indiana Food & Drinks
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Evansville, IN
Food & Drinks
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peaches
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Cooking#Everytime#Corn On The Cob#Food Drink#Wbkr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Evansville, INPosted by
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Coffee and Craft Soda Shop Opens in Downtown Evansville

Get ready to get your next caffeine fix at a new place in town! While the name isn't new to Evansville, their storefront certainly is. You may have seen the Joe Brewski yellow coffee cart set up at farmers' markers and the Franklin Street Bazaar around town. Heck, you may have even seen it pop up in your neighborhood! But now Joe Brewski is also a brick-and-mortar shop!
Indiana StatePosted by
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

This All-You-Can-Eat Mexican Food Buffet In Tennessee Is What We Need In Evansville

If you're like me, you can't seem to get enough of Mexican food. This restaurant is exactly what people like you and I need in our lives. I know that buffets sometimes get a bad rap from people, but I love them. Let's be honest, when you go to a restaurant, sometimes one plate just isn't enough. Buffets allow you to eat as much as you want. Something about "all-you-can-eat" just makes me happy. As you know, there are all kinds of buffets in the Tri-State area, from Amish buffets to Chinese buffets. I always thought that it would be cool if there was a buffet designed specifically for Mexican food. Turns out, there is...you just have to take a little road trip to try it out.
Kentucky StatePosted by
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Kentucky State Park Now Home to ‘Big Twigs’

One Kentucky State Park is now home to some larger-than-life wooden giants known simply as The Big Twigs. These 14-foot tall sculptures will welcome guests to Lake Malone State Park thanks to a partnership between the Muhlenberg County Tourism Commission and Kentucky State Parks. According to a press release, the...
Kentucky StatePosted by
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Old Photograph Shows Ghostly Figure of a Child In Kentucky Creek

When I started writing articles for our websites, I began researching and joining groups on Facebook for topics I'm interested in writing about. One of the first Facebook groups I joined was Haunted History of Kentucky. Once I joined that group, I became fascinated with photos that are taken and then, when looked at later, show something that nobody saw at the moment the photo was captured.
LifestylePosted by
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Willy Wonka-Themed Hotel Room With Lickable Wallpaper & Chocolate Baths

This hotel room might sound like "a world of pure imagination", but I can assure you, it is real life. Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory is one of the most beloved movies of all time. Believe it or not, the movie is celebrating its 50th anniversary! Can you believe it's been 50 years since we saw Charlie win the golden ticket and make his way to the chocolate factory that every kid dreamed of visiting?
Evansville, INPosted by
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

IKEA Meatball Scented Candles are on the Way

It is another edition of “What Unnecessary Item are They Going to Think of Next”. Last week we learned that Cup Noodles will be releasing a pumpkin spice flavored ramen noodle. First off, that’s just gross. Second, do we really need that in our lives? Anyway, in the same manner as Cup Noodles, IKEA has also decided to release their own special item for the fall. No, it has nothing to do with pumpkin spice but rather their world-famous meatballs.
Evansville, INPosted by
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Evansville Area Dog Has Been In Shelter Over 1,460 Days (Yeah, That’s 4 Years)

This Evansville area dog has been in a local shelter for four years now. He is long overdue in finding his forever home. We know that there are so many animals that are in shelters here in the Evansville area. It's a sad thing to see these dogs, cats, etc. having to call these shelters home. Don't get me wrong, all of the shelters here take great care of the animals and give them as much attention as possible, but it's not the same as them having a real home and family. It's even sadder to see an animal who has spent practically its whole life in a shelter.
Evansville, INPosted by
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Evansville Italian Restaurant Goes Up for Sale

After a rocky year, one Evansville restaurant owner has decided to place their business on the market. Francos Italian Food on Green River Road serves up delicious Italian dishes. In a post made to the Francos Italian Food Facebook page they stated that after a year filled with uncertainty, Francos will be going on the market. In the meantime however, Francos will remain open and serving their delicious Italian cuisine. Here's what their Facebook post said:
Elberfeld, INPosted by
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

New Ice Cream Shop Coming to Elberfeld

The town of Elberfeld will soon be the home of a brand new ice cream shop. I have spent a lot of time in the little town of Elberfeld over the past year. It's a nice, quiet town in Warrick County. The town itself is great for families. It also has a lot of potential to grow and give even more to offer its residents. I always thought that it would be cool to have a few more options in terms of food there. Aside from a couple of places that serve food in town, residents have to either travel to Evansville or Boonville to go out to eat. However, there will be a new establishment coming to town that will allow folks in the area the opportunity to indulge their sweet tooth.
Indiana StatePosted by
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Is It Illegal To Drive Barefoot In Indiana Or Is That Just A Myth?

For some reason, I was always under the impression that driving barefoot in Indiana is illegal. But is it really? I did a little digging to find out. Maybe I am not the only one who had this idea in their head that driving barefoot is illegal. It's been something that people have thought about for years. Whether it be because a driver's ed instructor said that or maybe a parent or grandparent told you. In fact, I had this very conversation today with someone. They were driving and wanted to kick their shoes off after a hard day at work. Before they did, they asked if it was actually illegal to drive barefoot. I assumed it was, but didn't actually have an answer for certain. So, I did a little Googling and found out the answer for them.
EntertainmentPosted by
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Willard Library Hosting Free Outdoor Movie Night September 11th

School is back in session and summer is winding down quicker than I think most of us would like, but it's not over yet (technically won't be until September 22nd when Fall officially begins). There are still several fun activities and events planned before the weather cools the whole family can enjoy, including Willard Library's outdoor movie night scheduled for Saturday, September 11th.
Evansville, INPosted by
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Your Evansville Water May Taste a Tad Different in the Middle of August, but it’s Nothing to Worry About

I don't know about you, but I am a huge water drinker. It's pretty much all I drink, besides a coffee in the morning and sometimes a beer or two on the weekends. Although I'm currently pregnant so for the last few months it's pretty much just been water and occasionally I will treat myself to a decaf coffee (who drinks decaf normally?). I try to do my best to be environmentally conscious, so I try to stick with using a reusable water bottle instead of getting a disposable plastic bottle of water every day. So I drink a lot of tap water, a LOT.

Comments / 0

Community Policy