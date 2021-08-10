Wigan knock out Hull on penalties in Carabao Cup first round

Jordan Cousins scores the winning penalty kick (Richard Sellers/PA) (PA Wire)

Wigan caused a minor upset at Hull by progressing to the second round of the Carabao Cup following a penalty shootout victory.

Manchester United loan signing Di’Shon Bernard missed the key spot-kick when he fired over the crossbar, allowing Jordan Cousins to score the winning penalty to earn League One Wigan a deserved victory.

With the game having ended 1-1 after normal time, the Latics prevailed 8-7 on spot-kicks and can look forward to the next round following a solid performance against the Championship side.

Leam Richardson’s men were the better side for long periods and should have scored after 28 minutes when Will Keane headed wide Jordan Jones’ free-kick from an inviting central position.

The visitors deservedly went in front five minutes after the restart after Stephen Humphrys tidily followed up his initial header, which had been parried by goalkeeper Nathan Baxter.

Hull were jolted into action and equalised five minutes later through Keane Lewis-Potter’s first-time finish with his right foot.

The hosts enjoyed more possession thereafter, but they lacked enterprise and could not kick on in normal time.

And though chances were at a premium, former Hull forward Keane again wasted a simple chance when he headed another fine Jones cross on to the base of the left post.

With neither side able to break through – and with the shootout poised at 7-7 – Cousins had the final word from the spot.