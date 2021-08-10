Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Wigan knock out Hull on penalties in Carabao Cup first round

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BzURE_0bNhu67n00
Jordan Cousins scores the winning penalty kick (Richard Sellers/PA) (PA Wire)

Wigan caused a minor upset at Hull by progressing to the second round of the Carabao Cup following a penalty shootout victory.

Manchester United loan signing Di’Shon Bernard missed the key spot-kick when he fired over the crossbar, allowing Jordan Cousins to score the winning penalty to earn League One Wigan a deserved victory.

With the game having ended 1-1 after normal time, the Latics prevailed 8-7 on spot-kicks and can look forward to the next round following a solid performance against the Championship side.

Leam Richardson’s men were the better side for long periods and should have scored after 28 minutes when Will Keane headed wide Jordan Jones’ free-kick from an inviting central position.

The visitors deservedly went in front five minutes after the restart after Stephen Humphrys tidily followed up his initial header, which had been parried by goalkeeper Nathan Baxter.

Hull were jolted into action and equalised five minutes later through Keane Lewis-Potter’s first-time finish with his right foot.

The hosts enjoyed more possession thereafter, but they lacked enterprise and could not kick on in normal time.

And though chances were at a premium, former Hull forward Keane again wasted a simple chance when he headed another fine Jones cross on to the base of the left post.

With neither side able to break through – and with the shootout poised at 7-7 – Cousins had the final word from the spot.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

33K+
Followers
85K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Humphrys
Person
Leam Richardson
Person
Jordan Cousins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cup Game#Penalty Shootout#Manchester United#League One Wigan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Premier Leaguevavel.com

As it happened: AFC Bournemouth 5-0 MK Dons in the Carabao Cup

Thanks for joining me today for the first round Carabao Cup clash between Bournemouth and MK Dons. A 5-0 victory sees the Cherries comfortably through. We will play another three minutes here at the Vitality. Bournemouth almost through to the second round in comfortable fashion. 16:486 hours ago. Gavin Kilkenny...
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

Huddersfield beat Sheffield Wednesday in a shoot-out to reach cup second round

Huddersfield beat Sheffield Wednesday 4-2 in a penalty shoot-out to progress to the second round of the Carabao Cup after the game finished goalless in normal time. The first chance of the game fell to Huddersfield’s Scott High in the 12th minute when his shot from the edge of the area forced a fine save from Bailey Peacock-Farrell.
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Sheffield Wednesday 0-0 (2-4 pens) Huddersfield: Terriers through to EFL Cup second round after heroic goal-keeper Lee Nicholls saves from Massimo Luongo and Liam Palmer in penalty shoot-out

Huddersfield beat Sheffield Wednesday 4-2 in a penalty shoot-out to progress to the second round of the Carabao Cup after the game finished goalless in normal time. The first chance of the game fell to Huddersfield's Scott High in the 12th minute when his shot from the edge of the area forced a fine save from Bailey Peacock-Farrell.
Premier LeagueThe Guardian

Celtic in crisis, transfer talk and Carabao Cup fizz – Football Weekly

Rate, review, share on Apple Podcasts, Soundcloud, Audioboom, Mixcloud, Acast and Stitcher, and join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter and email. Football Weekly is back! The domestic season has barely began and Celtic are already in crisis. On the podcast today, Ewan Murray joins us to discuss their disastrous start to the season at home and in Europe.
SportsPosted by
newschain

Callum Elder a fitness concern for Hull ahead of Wigan clash

Callum Elder is facing a battle to be fit for Hull’s Carabao Cup first-round clash with Wigan at MKM Stadium. Elder missed the win over Preston on Saturday with an ankle injury and will be assessed ahead of the visit of the Latics. New signings Di’Shon Bernard, Andy Cannon and...
SoccerBBC

Nathaniel MG Cup: The New Saints knocked out 2-1 by Penrhyncoch

The New Saints were knocked out of the Nathaniel MG Cup after losing 2-1 to Cymru North side Penrhyncoch. Saints, who beat Viktoria Plzen in the Europa Conference League on Thursday, made 11 changes for the second-round game against the tier two side. Taylor Watts put Penrhyncoch ahead from the...
SportsSkySports

Championship highlights and round-up: Hull, Blackburn, Luton win

Hull made a winning start on their return to the Sky Bet Championship as Grant McCann's men came from behind to triumph 4-1 at Preston. After Emil Riis Jakobsen's early opener was cancelled out by Keane Lewis-Potter in the 35th minute, Richard Smallwood put the visitors ahead with a deflected strike in the 62nd minute.
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Oldham hoping for boost ahead of Carabao Cup clash with Tranmere

Oldham are hoping to have more players available for their Carabao Cup clash against Tranmere. Due to Covid-19 protocols and self-isolation, the Latics were without some of their first-team players in their League Two opening-day fixture against Newport, which they lost 1-0. Oldham made several signings on Saturday, including goalkeeper...
SoccerSkySports

Carabao Cup: Rochdale given bye to second round after coronavirus outbreak at Harrogate Town

Rochdale have been given a bye into the Carabao Cup second round after Harrogate Town were unable to fulfil the fixture following a coronavirus outbreak. Harrogate were due to host the first-round tie at the EnviroVent Stadium on Tuesday evening, but on Monday they postponed their next three fixtures with a number of players either having tested positive or self-isolating.
Sportsfourfourtwo.com

Grant McCann bemoans ‘very poor’ first half as Hull lose to Wigan in cup

Head coach Grant McCann was frustrated by Hull’s first-half performance in their penalty shootout defeat to Wigan in the first round of the Carabao Cup. Manchester United loan signing Di’Shon Bernard missed the key spot-kick for the hosts as they lost 8-7 on penalties after a 1-1 draw. McCann said:...
Soccerwcn247.com

Frankfurt knocked out of German Cup in coach's debut

BERLIN (AP) — Eintracht Frankfurt coach Oliver Glasner’s debut has ended with his team knocked out in the first round of the German Cup by third-tier Waldhof Mannheim. Two goals early in the second half gave Waldhof a 2-0 win over Frankfurt which had defender Martin Hinteregger sent off with just under half an hour to play. Wolfsburg needed extra time to beat fourth-division side Preußen Münster 3-1. Both Cologne and Mainz required penalty shootouts to get past fourth-tier opposition. Cologne won 4-2 at Carl Zeiss Jena. Mainz prevailed 8-7 over Elversberg.
Sportsvavel.com

Pre-match warm up: Hull City vs Wigan Athletic

Grant McCann has made numerous changes to his side for the visit of Wigan Athletic to the newly-named MKM stadium. Matt Smith makes his full debut, as does Di'Shon Bernard - and there are seven changes in all. Here's your City side to face the Latics... Goalkeeper. Nathan Baxter -...
SoccerBBC

Rochdale: Harrogate Town forced to forfeit Carabao Cup tie

Rochdale have been given a bye to the second round of the Carabao Cup because Harrogate Town are unable to fulfil the fixture in the required period. Dale were supposed to visit the Yorkshire side on Tuesday but a Covid-19 outbreak has forced them to postpone their next three fixtures.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Reading vs Swansea City: Carabao Cup Match Preview 2021/22

Reading return to action this evening as they take on Russell Martin’s Swansea City at the Select Car Leasing Stadium. With a severe lack of squad depth, it would be surprising not to see wholesale changes from last weekend’s defeat in Staffordshire. That means the likes of John Swift, Michael Morrison, Josh Laurent and Lucas Joao are all unlikely to appear in the starting lineup - but it could give some of the club’s youngsters an unexpected chance to make their mark.
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

Derby survive Carabao Cup scare to edge past Salford on penalties

Derby survived a Carabao Cup scare before beating Salford 5-3 in a penalty shoot-out at Pride Park. The Rams trailed 2-0 and 3-2 before Ravel Morrison made it 3-3 and goalkeeper Ryan Allsop saved Luke Burgess’ spot-kick to put the Sky Bet Championship side through. Derby made eight changes and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy