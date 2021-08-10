Natasha Denona Xenon Mini Eyeshadow Palette Review & Swatches
Natasha Denona Xenon Mini Eyeshadow Palette ($25.00 for 0.14 oz.) is a new, seemingly-permanent mini gray-scale color story that includes four matte shades and one shimmer shade (which is a repromote). The palette listed three of the matte shades as “CP” or Cream-Powder, but they seemed like Creamy Mattes to me (and definitely NOT Cream-Powders!), though I’m trying to get confirmation from the brand. All five shades were pigmented, long-wearing, and easy enough to use, though the matte black was stiffer in the pan and would be better for those who want to build-up more slowly.www.temptalia.com
