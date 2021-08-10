The Crossing Opens Season with 'Returning,' Feat. Music by Woods, Gilbertson, Ešenvalds, and Primosch

Featuring the Works of Ayanna Woods, Michael Gilbertson, Eriks Ešenvalds,. “America’s most astonishing choir” – The New York Times. PHILADELPHIA, PA (August 10, 2021) — Grammy Award-winning choir The Crossing, led by conductor Donald Nally, opens its 2021-2022 season with Returning on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 7:00pm at their home, The Presbyterian Church of Chestnut Hill. On the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, The Crossing will perform signature works of the recent past: Ayanna Woods’ SHIFT, Michael Gilbertson’s Returning, Eriks Ešenvalds’ Earth Teach Me Quiet with percussionist Ted Babcock, "Gloria" and "Agnus Dei" from James Primosch’s Mass for the Day of St. Thomas Didymus, and John Tavener’s Funeral Ikos. Donald Nally will lead a pre-concert talk in the Burleigh Cruikshank Memorial Chapel and a homecoming gathering at Widener Hall immediately follows the program.