Gov. Edwards and DOTD Praise U.S. Senate for Passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, Governor John Bel Edwards and Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D. are commending the Biden Administration and U.S. Senate for passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA). The bipartisan act allocates $550 billion to the states for infrastructure improvements, and Louisiana is expected to receive $5.8 billion over the next five years.

Congress & Courtshamptonroadsmessenger.com

On Senate Floor, Portman, Warner Conduct Colloquy Clarifying Cryptocurrency Provision in Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act

WASHINGTON, DC – Today on the Senate floor, U.S. Senators Rob Portman (R-OH) and Mark Warner (D-VA) conducted a colloquy to clarify the scope and intent of a provision in the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act regarding implementing information reporting requirements for cryptocurrency brokers. Portman and Warner discussed how under the bill, a broker is defined as “any person who (for consideration) is responsible for regularly providing any service effectuating transfers of digital assets on behalf of another person.” For tax purposes this means a sale on behalf of someone else.
Congress & CourtsMarietta Daily Journal

Infrastructure bill features per-mile user fee pilot program

(The Center Square) – The recently passed U.S. Senate infrastructure bill includes controversial provisions such as a vehicle per-mile user fee pilot program as the bill faces uncertainty in the U.S. House. The $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, which includes $550 billion of new spending, passed in the Senate on Tuesday...
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

The Senate’s $1 trillion infrastructure bill includes funding to secure Americans’ water systems and power grids from cyberattacks

A Senate bill intended to shore up the nation’s roads, pipes and electric grid includes billions to protect that aging infrastructure from cyberattacks. With a series of high-profile ransomware attacks fresh in their minds, U.S. Senate negotiators wove cybersecurity investments throughout the bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure proposal, which passed the Senate in a 69-to-30 vote on Tuesday and now moves to the House for a vote. The allocations are a reflection of the growing realization in Congress that a computer attack could leave Americans without water, power or other essentials.
Kentucky Stateclayconews.com

Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act Expected to Have a Major Impact on Kentucky is Supported by Senator McConnell

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) praised Senate passage today of The Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which will have a major impact on Kentucky. The House of Representatives must now approve the legislation. “I was proud to support today’s historic bipartisan infrastructure deal and...
Congress & CourtsWyoming Tribune Eagle

Delegation unanimously opposes infrastructure bills

JACKSON — Wyoming’s congressional delegation is unanimously opposed to both infrastructure bills advancing through Congress, citing costs and the inclusion of what they deemed “far-left” policies in the two packages that total over $4.5 trillion if passed. Rep. Liz Cheney, Wyoming’s lone voice in the U.S. House of Representatives, has...
Louisiana Stateneworleanscitybusiness.com

What the federal infrastructure bill means for Louisiana

The $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that cleared the U.S. Senate on Tuesday includes roughly $6 billion for Louisiana’s bridges and highway over the next five years. The legislation also puts $371 million into Louisiana’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund Program, which provides low-interest loans to finance projects...
Congress & CourtsParkersburg News & Sentinel

Op-ed: Infrastructure bill is good government

West Virginia is home to rolling hills, roaring rivers, and vast forests that make our state Almost Heaven. Those same treasures make for rough terrain and communities that lack access to broadband and upgraded infrastructure. Across the Mountain State, 1,545 bridges and more than 3,200 miles of highway are in poor condition. Thirty-two percent of trains and transit vehicles are beyond their useful lives. More than 258,000 West Virginians have no broadband access.
Des Moines, IAChariton Leader

IRFA head reacts to Senate infrastructure biofuels omission

(Des Moines) -- Renewable fuels continue to face an uphill battle in the nation's capital. That's according to Monte Shaw, the executive director of the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association. In an interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Shaw reacted to the passage of a trillion-dollar compromise bill in the U.S. Senate providing funding for road and bridge repairs across the country. A Shenandoah native, Shaw says the Senate's exclusion of investments in biofuels from the bill was a "huge missed opportunity."
Congress & CourtsPosted by
UPI News

Senate passes $3.5T budget; House expected to end recess early

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate approved a sweeping $3.5 trillion spending plan early Wednesday that aims to fund top Democratic priorities, including Medicare expansion, climate change and education.Senators voted 50 to 49, along party lines, to pass the budget framework that covers the bulk of President Joe Biden's economic plan.
Congress & Courtsinsideevs.com

US Senate Passes Non-Binding Amendment To Limit EV Tax Credits

Just days after the US Senate voted in favor of the Biden administration's massive infrastructure plan, the Senate also voted in favor of an amendment that could work to limit the upcoming US federal electric car tax credit. As we previously reported, there is no longer language related to an...
Congress & CourtsKPVI Newschannel 6

Infrastructure bill passes in congress

North Dakota stands to gain more than $2 billion in the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, which passed the Senate Tuesday morning 69 to 30, for a variety of priorities ranging from roads and bridges to energy and agriculture. Neighboring Montana, meanwhile, gets at least $2.8 billion. Nineteen Republicans, including...

