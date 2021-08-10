Gov. Edwards and DOTD Praise U.S. Senate for Passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act
Today, Governor John Bel Edwards and Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D. are commending the Biden Administration and U.S. Senate for passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA). The bipartisan act allocates $550 billion to the states for infrastructure improvements, and Louisiana is expected to receive $5.8 billion over the next five years.gov.louisiana.gov
