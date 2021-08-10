Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Athens, TX

East Texas Fishing Report

By Matt Williams Outdoors Writer
Athens Daily Review
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATHENS — Water level is about three inches high and fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 80s. Fishing guide Jim Brack says fishing patterns remain unchanged from last week. Bass are schooling on and off over deep points, but the action is slow overall. White flukes, shad cranks, small spinnerbaits and chrome topwater are the best bets. Brush piles in 22 feet of water also holding a few fish, hitting jigs and shaky heads. Not much happening with crappie. Brush piles and bridges giving up a few keepers with the best bite coming at night and late afternoon.

www.athensreview.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Richland, TX
Athens, TX
Lifestyle
City
Cedar Creek, TX
City
Athens, TX
City
Nacogdoches, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Rayburn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bass Fishing#Water Level#Deep Water#East Texas Fishing Report#Whopper Ploppers#Trick Worms#Naconiche#Chatterbaits#Underspins
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Fishing
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban approach capital’s outskirts, attack northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized two more provinces on Saturday and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital while also launching a multi-pronged assault on a major northern city defended by former warlords, Afghan officials said. The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a...
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

7.2-magnitude earthquake strikes Haiti

A powerful 7.2-magnitude earthquake rocked the western part of Haiti on Saturday, the United States Geological Survey said. The epicenter was roughly 7.5 miles northeast of Saint-Louis du Sud, according to the agency's website. Haiti's Civil Protection tweeted that initial reports indicate homes collapsed during the quake and there may...
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving towards the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Moderates revolt on infrastructure in new challenge for Pelosi

The Democrats' strategy for enacting President Biden 's agenda hit a major snag Friday when nine House moderates bucked party leaders with threats of tanking a $3.5 trillion budget bill unless they can vote first on the Senate’s $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal. The ultimatum flips leadership’s preferred sequence on...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban capture major city in northern Afghanistan, draw closer to Kabul

KABUL, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Taliban forces captured a major city in northern Afghanistan on Saturday, sending Afghan forces fleeing, and drew closer to Kabul, where Western countries scrambled to evacuate their citizens from the capital. The fall of Mazar-i-Sharif, confirmed by a provincial council official, was another major capture...
HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC officially recommends third vaccine dose for immunocompromised

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday officially recommended an additional dose of coronavirus vaccines for certain people with compromised immune systems, clearing the way for doses to be administered to several million Americans as soon as possible. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky signed off on the recommendation...

Comments / 0

Community Policy