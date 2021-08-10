East Texas Fishing Report

ATHENS — Water level is about three inches high and fairly clear. Water temp in the upper 80s. Fishing guide Jim Brack says fishing patterns remain unchanged from last week. Bass are schooling on and off over deep points, but the action is slow overall. White flukes, shad cranks, small spinnerbaits and chrome topwater are the best bets. Brush piles in 22 feet of water also holding a few fish, hitting jigs and shaky heads. Not much happening with crappie. Brush piles and bridges giving up a few keepers with the best bite coming at night and late afternoon.