College hockey recruiting: Analyzing the ’04 commitments
As of Aug. 9, there have been 123 players born in 2004 who have committed to a Division 1 college hockey program. Forty of the 59 Division 1 college hockey programs have committed an `04. Harvard leads the way in terms of most `04s committed with 12. Nine other New England programs, including Boston College and Boston University have more than one `04 committed. American International, Holy Cross and Sacred Heart are the only programs in New England to be without an `04 commit.www.hockeyjournal.com
Comments / 0