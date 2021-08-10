College hockey recruiting: Analyzing the ’04 commitments

While Mack Brown and UNC have been filling up their 2022 class at a pretty steady rate over the past month, 2022 isn’t the only class they’ve been recruiting. The 2022 class was actually abnormal for not having anybody commit to UNC before their junior years (a global pandemic probably had something to do with that), making it seem like the class was off to a late start for most of the past year. Now, after a year of life in a pandemic that isn’t quite over but that no longer feels like a constant existential threat in the US (this can change very quickly, so please get vaccinated), we’re seeing signs of the life that we left behind, and in this case, that means the commitment of a rising junior to UNC: Tad Hudson, a 4-star quarterback from the suburbs of Charlotte, announced on Sunday night his intentions to play in Chapel Hill after his high school career ends.