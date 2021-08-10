String Quartet ETHEL Presents an Outdoor, In-Person Performance in New Jersey

WHAT: In this celebratory return to live performance, ETHEL joyfully takes the stage, bursting with energy and a dazzling array of their concert favorites. This marks the group’s second live performance since March 2020. From the quartet’s rock repertoire, film tributes, and original compositions, to masterworks from around the world, ETHEL has chosen its most inspiring and engaging music, guaranteed to raise every spirit and deliver the joy of shared experience. Led Zeppelin, Janis Joplin, Philip Glass, Ennio Morricone, and Ladysmith Black Mambazo, all come together in the quartet’s signature style, with welcoming heart, engaging storytelling, high drama and great skill.