Texas Monthly BBQ Road Trip Should Come to Wichita Falls

Come on down Texas Monthly, I know our local restaurants would show you guys a lot of love. So Texas Monthly usually shows Austin a lot of love with their BBQ Fest. This year, they're taking the show on the road to three different Texas cities. Tyler, Lubbock and Brownsville will all be showing off some of their local BBQ hot spots in October. Seems like a great way to show off some local restaurants and get some good food. The road trip starts in October and tickets are available now for those three cities.