It was "the biggest event of the summer" for friends of the Obama family, per The New York Times. Barack Obama's 60th birthday party, held at the family's Martha's Vineyard mansion this past weekend, boasted celebrity guests from George Clooney and Chrissy Teigen to Gabrielle Union and Jennifer Hudson. Conspicuously absent, according to royal observers, were Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who are famously close with the former president and his family—and reports vary as to why they weren't there.