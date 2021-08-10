Cancel
Las Cruces, NM

Road Maintenance Various Streets Beginning August 12

Posted by Las Cruces, New Mexico
Las Cruces, New Mexico
 6 days ago
Streets Management will be applying a surface treatment on various streets, beginning Thursday, August 12. The work is scheduled to be completed Friday, August 13. This is phase one of a two phase project, phase two will consist of a micro-surface treatment on a later date. This schedule is subject to change. For the public’s convenience, crews will work from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday through Friday leaving the weekends free of construction activity. Access to residences and businesses will be maintained with periodic closures during the construction period. Motorist are asked to find alternate routes.

The closure will not affect RoadRUNNER Transit routes and will be in City of Las Cruces Council Districts 1, 3, and 6. The City has verified that no conflicting public or private construction projects will take place in that immediate area during this time. For more information, please contact Streets Management at 575-541-2595.

Streets to be affected on Thursday, August 12 include:

• S. Willow Street from E. Griggs Avenue to San Juan Avenue (District #3)

• Sacramento Circle from Sacramento Street to Cul-de-sac (District #1)

• Sacramento Street from Oasis Avenue to Ash Avenue (District #1)

• Oasis Avenue from N. Mesquite Street to N. Solano Drive (District #1)

• Chaparro Street from Amador Avenue to Texas Avenue (District #3)

• Canyon Point Road from Canyon Point Road to Sonoma Ranch Boulevard (District #6)

• S Jornada Road from Battan Memorial East to South End (District #6)

• Real Del Sur from Vista Sur Este to East End (District #6)

• Vista Sureste from Real del Sur to Jornada Road (District #6)

Las Cruces, New Mexico

Las Cruces, New Mexico

Las Cruces is the economic and geographic center of the Mesilla Valley, the agricultural region on the floodplain of the Rio Grande which extends from Hatch to the west side of El Paso, Texas. Las Cruces is the home of New Mexico State University (NMSU), New Mexico's only land-grant university. The city's major employer is the federal government on nearby White Sands Test Facility and White Sands Missile Range. The Organ Mountains, 10 miles (16 km) to the east, are dominant in the city's landscape, along with the Doña Ana Mountains, Robledo Mountains, and Picacho Peak. Las Cruces lies 225 miles (362 km) south of Albuquerque, 42 miles (68 km) northwest of El Paso, Texas and 41 miles (66 km) north of the Mexican border at Sunland Park.

Las Cruces, NM
Las Cruces, NM
