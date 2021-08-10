Road Maintenance Various Streets Beginning August 12

Streets Management will be applying a surface treatment on various streets, beginning Thursday, August 12. The work is scheduled to be completed Friday, August 13. This is phase one of a two phase project, phase two will consist of a micro-surface treatment on a later date. This schedule is subject to change. For the public’s convenience, crews will work from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday through Friday leaving the weekends free of construction activity. Access to residences and businesses will be maintained with periodic closures during the construction period. Motorist are asked to find alternate routes.

The closure will not affect RoadRUNNER Transit routes and will be in City of Las Cruces Council Districts 1, 3, and 6. The City has verified that no conflicting public or private construction projects will take place in that immediate area during this time. For more information, please contact Streets Management at 575-541-2595.

Streets to be affected on Thursday, August 12 include:

• S. Willow Street from E. Griggs Avenue to San Juan Avenue (District #3)

• Sacramento Circle from Sacramento Street to Cul-de-sac (District #1)

• Sacramento Street from Oasis Avenue to Ash Avenue (District #1)

• Oasis Avenue from N. Mesquite Street to N. Solano Drive (District #1)

• Chaparro Street from Amador Avenue to Texas Avenue (District #3)

• Canyon Point Road from Canyon Point Road to Sonoma Ranch Boulevard (District #6)

• S Jornada Road from Battan Memorial East to South End (District #6)

• Real Del Sur from Vista Sur Este to East End (District #6)

• Vista Sureste from Real del Sur to Jornada Road (District #6)