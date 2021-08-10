Exploring The Many Facets Of OTT

OTT platforms and their evolution are impacting a change in ad inventory pricing and strategy models. The Covid-19 pandemic has intensified the demand of OTT services. We are in the era of on-demand content because brands, publishers, media creators want to satiate the entertainment needs of their consumers with a range of choice. Consumers today love the easy access to personalized content right from their hand-held devices. On-demand content is the new content and it is omnipresent, on every social media platform, websites and all over the web. On-demand video has also gained popularity among consumer masses, and as a result various kinds of OTT platforms are experiencing quicker adoption all over the world.