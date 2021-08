PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brandlive Inc., a leader in virtual events and elevated video production tools that bring the magic of television to the evolving world of work, today announced the launch of the next generation of Greenroom. The groundbreaking new version notably adds features designed for partners to integrate Greenroom's content creation tools into their own platforms. The new program and SDK will enable an exclusive set of partners to leverage these best-in-class production tools to help create TV-like content and stream it to their own destination platforms.