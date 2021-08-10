Cancel
Business

U.S. reaches deal with Mexican auto parts subsidiary Tridonex

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Trade Representative’s Office said on Tuesday it had reached a deal with Mexican auto parts firm Tridonex to address allegations that workers at its Matamoros facility are being denied the rights of free association and collective bargaining.

Cardone Industries Inc, the Philadelphia-based parent company of Tridonex, said it backed the voluntary action plan in response to the petition filed by USTR in June under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which replaced NAFTA. (Reporting by David Shepardson and David Lawder; additional reporting by Daina Beth Solomon in Mexico City Editing by Chris Reese)

Reuters

Reuters

