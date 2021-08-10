Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

UPDATE 1-New Zealand c.bank warns Westpac unit for breaching anti-money laundering laws

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

(Adds details on warning, Westpac NZ response)

Aug 11 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) on Wednesday issued a formal warning to Westpac Banking Corp’s local unit for failing to report almost 8,000 transactions as required by anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism laws.

The warning comes as RBNZ releases findings from a review of New Zealand-based banks, which was undertaken after Australia’s financial crime agency in 2019 accused no.2 lender Westpac of enabling millions of payments to people exploiting children.

Under New Zealand’s anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism laws, companies are required to report transactions such as international wire transfers to the police’s financial intelligence unit.

Westpac “configured its prescribed transaction reporting systems in a way that failed to detect and report all eligible international wire transfers,” the RBNZ said, but found that other procedures and controls at the bank were “satisfactory”.

The Australian lender’s unit failed to report corporate transactions to overseas recipients between July 2018 and February 2019, RBNZ said.

“We take these matters very seriously. This issue arose from an inadvertent error with our reporting system which is now fixed,” a spokesperson for Westpac New Zealand said in an e-mailed statement.

“Upon identifying the issue, we proactively reported it to the RBNZ. We continue to work with the RBNZ on strengthening our systems further,” the spokesperson said. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Devika Syamnath)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

159K+
Followers
192K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anti Money Laundering#Financial Crime#Westpac Nz#Rbnz#Westpac Banking Corp#Australian#Westpac New Zealand
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
New Zealand
Country
Australia
Related
BusinessFXStreet.com

Week ahead: RBNZ to raise rates, dollar awaits Fed minutes

It’s an electrifying week, with a crucial central bank meeting and a storm of economic releases to spark volatility. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand will make history by raising interest rates. However, there is scope for some disappointment in the kiwi, as markets are pricing in a decent chance for a ‘double’ rate hike. Meanwhile, another round of normalization signals from the Fed could begin to reawaken the ‘king dollar’.
Economy740thefan.com

Australia’s AMP holds back dividend, to review policy post unit demerger

(Reuters) -Australian wealth manager AMP Ltd posted a 57% jump in first-half underlying profit on Thursday, helped by stronger AMP Bank earnings and investment income from Group Office division, and held back on its interim dividend. AMP said it would review the payment of dividends, as well as its capital...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Australia's NAB upbeat on post-lockdown outlook after Q3 profit jumps 10%

SYDNEY (Reuters) - National Australia Bank Ltd, the third-biggest lender in the country, on Thursday posted a 10% jump in a key third-quarter profit measure and predicted a strong rebound for the Australian economy once ongoing coronavirus lockdowns are eased. NAB’s cash profit, adjusted for non-cash and one-off items, jumped...
EconomyForexTV.com

China Bank Lending Declines Sharply In July

China’s bank lending declined sharply in July, the People’s Bank of China said on Wednesday. Banks extended CNY 1.08 trillion in new yuan loans in July. This was well below June’s CNY 2.12 trillion lending and economists’ forecast of CNY 1.2 trillion. Total social financing decreased notably to CNY 1.06...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Westpac to sell Australian life insurance unit for $660 mln

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Australia’s second largest lender Westpac Banking Corp said on Monday it is selling its Australian life insurance business to Japan’s Dai-ichi Life Holdings for A$900 million ($660 million). ($1 = 1.3637 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi and Riya Sharma; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Philippine c.bank vows easy monetary policy, Q1 GDP revised

MANILA, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The Philippines’ central bank will keep its accommodative monetary policy plans for as long as needed to ensure a strong and sustainable economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, its governor said on Monday. Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno also said he expects a...
EconomyBBC

Monzo bank in money laundering rules investigation

Digital bank Monzo is being investigated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) over potential breaches of financial crime regulations, the bank has disclosed. The financial watchdog sent letters to several retail banks including Monzo in May, warning of failings in their anti-money laundering controls. Monzo said it was complying fully...
Public SafetyTelegraph

Monzo faces FCA money laundering probe

Monzo is facing a criminal investigation by the Financial Conduct Authority as the watchdog cracks down on suspected money laundering breaches. The digital bank is being investigated for potentially breaking anti-money laundering rules and financial crime controls between October 2018 and April 2021, and could face unlimited fines if found to have acted illegally.
Businessktwb.com

Credit Suisse proposes adding two risk experts to its board

ZURICH (Reuters) – Credit Suisse wants to appoint two risk experts to its non-executive board, Switzerland’s second biggest bank said on Friday, as it seeks to repair the damage caused by the Archegos and Greensill affairs. New Chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio has made risk and cultural change a top priority after...
Middle EastPosted by
Reuters

Lebanon's c.bank: ready to use mandatory reserves if law issued

BEIRUT, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Lebanese central bank governor Riad Salameh said the bank is ready to use its mandatory reserves to finance fuel imports if the necessary legislation is passed, adding that this could be done quickly. In an interview broadcast on Saturday, Salameh said central bank reserves stood...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Yuan steadies ahead of Fed minutes and Beijing's policy signals

SHANGHAI, Aug 13 (Reuters) - China's yuan was largely flat against the dollar on Friday and looked set for a marginal weekly gain, as market participants awaited next week's Federal Reserve minutes and Beijing's policy signals for more clues on the currency's outlook. The Chinese yuan has been stable in recent weeks. Investors expect this to continue due to a strong trade surplus and their belief that authorities will try and minimise volatility in the currency as they try to broaden regulatory oversight of domestically oriented industries and trim leverage. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4799 per dollar, 45 pips or 0.07% weaker than the previous fix of 6.4754. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4790 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4784 at midday, 7 pips firmer than the previous late session close. If the market closes the late night session at the midday level, the yuan would have gained 0.1% to the dollar for the week, reversing a 0.35% loss a week ago. Traders said the dollar was likely the key factor influencing the yuan's movements in the near term, as the market remained focused on the timing of the Fed tapering. "U.S. data and tapering talks should continue to affect the market," said a trader at a foreign bank. Some market economists and analysts believe the Fed actions could be critical for the timing of any PBOC monetary easing, as the central bank tries to prop up the economy without adding too much downard pressure on the yuan. Investors will eye how the Chinese central bank rolls over a batch of 700 billion yuan ($108.07 billion) worth of medium-term loans next Tuesday, as it tries to gauge any policy signals. "The coronavirus resurgence and the pressure to roll over a large amount of maturing medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans will spur the PBOC to review their policy framework, in our view," said Xing Zhaopeng, senior China strategist at ANZ. "We believe that the central bank will go beyond liquidity injections, possibly retooling the targeted medium-term lending facility (TMLF) like in 2018-19, and to include support for 'green' financing, likely with a 15 basis points rate cut from the current 2.95%." China is also due to release its monthly fixing of lending benchmark loan prime rate (LPR) next Friday. By midday, the global dollar index fell to 92.957 from the previous close of 92.981, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4791 per dollar. The yuan market at 0400 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4799 6.4754 -0.07% Spot yuan 6.4784 6.4791 0.01% Divergence from -0.02% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.77% Spot change since 2005 27.76% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.76 98.71 0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.957 92.981 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4791 -0.01% * Offshore 6.6575 -2.67% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . ($1 = 6.4774 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)
Economyaustinnews.net

RBI board reviews economic situation amid challenges

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): The 590th meeting of central board of directors at Reserve Bank of India (RBI) was held on Friday under the chairmanship of Governor Shaktikanta Das through video conferencing. The board reviewed current economic situation, global and domestic challenges and various areas of operations of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy