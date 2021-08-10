Cancel
Lafayette, LA

LPSS students will be able to ride city buses for free

 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Aggh6_0bNhsAMC00

Starting this weekend, LPSS students will be able to ride Lafayette City buses free of charge.

LPSS says that beginning on Saturday, August 14, 2021, all LPSS students will be able to ride the Lafayette City bus free of charge with an LPSS ID. Students are being encouraged to use this transportation whether they are traveling to and from school, extracurricular activities, or even a job.

"City buses are comfortable, air-conditioned, and equipped with WiFi," LPSS states.

They say that children age 13 and younger should be accompanied by an adult. Accompanying adults can ride the City bus for $1.

They provided routes, schedules, and more information at ridelts.com .

------------------------------------------------------------
