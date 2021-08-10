Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

U.S. reaches deal with Mexican auto parts subsidiary Tridonex

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NihAW_0bNhrvMm00

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Trade Representative’s Office said on Tuesday it had reached a deal with Mexican auto parts firm Tridonex to address allegations that workers at its Matamoros facility are being denied the rights of free association and collective bargaining.

Cardone Industries Inc, the Philadelphia-based parent company of Tridonex, said it backed the voluntary action plan in response to the petition filed by USTR in June under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which replaced NAFTA.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

159K+
Followers
192K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auto Parts#U S#Subsidiary#Collective Bargaining#Mexico#Mexican#Tridonex#Cardone Industries Inc#Ustr#Usmca
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
BusinessPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Discovery to Charge Warsaw With Violating US-Poland Investment Treaty

Discovery, Inc. on Thursday announced that it has formally notified the Polish government that it will take legal action against it under the bilateral investment treaty between the United States of America and the Republic of Poland. Discovery claims that Poland’s right-wing government is unfairly targeting the Discovery-owned Polish network TVN in an effort to force the American broadcaster out of the country and to silence TVN’s popular all-news channel TVN24, one of the few networks that regularly criticizes the Warsaw government. On Wednesday, the Polish parliament narrowly passed a new bill that would restrict foreign ownership of Polish television channels, banning...
Labor IssuesPosted by
Benzinga

US Settles Labor Dispute With Mexican Auto Parts Factory

The U.S. parent company of a Mexican auto parts factory has agreed to recognize worker rights and pay back wages to laid-off employees to settle a labor rights complaint filed under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). The agreement under the trade pact was announced Tuesday by the U.S. Trade Representative...
Labor IssuesArkansas Online

U.S. settles labor-law case in Mexico

The Biden administration said Tuesday that it had reached an agreement with a group of auto-parts factories in Mexico to address accusations of labor violations. The case posed an early test of the labor protections in the new North American trade deal. Three months ago, the AFL-CIO and other groups...
Agriculturemeatpoultry.com

NPPC requests review of Thailand’s access to US market

WASHINGTON – At a US Trade Representative hearing on June 19, The National Pork Producers Council (NPPC) asked that Thailand’s preferential access to the US market be revoked or reduced if it does not end its ban on American pork. Currently, Thailand bans pork produced with ractopamine, a feed ingredient...
Businessteslarati.com

Tesla’s entry in India must benefit local auto part suppliers

Tesla’s ongoing saga with India’s government officials regarding the potential entrance of the electric car manufacturer into the country is drawing remarks from all sectors. This morning, it was reported that India-based auto suppliers and car part makers want Tesla’s entrance to benefit local suppliers. The only way that can be possible is if Tesla sets up a manufacturing unit in India, which the company is unable to commit to currently.
Economytribuneledgernews.com

Federal Trade Commission reaches $450,000 settlement in auto dealership case

GALLUP — The Federal Trade Commission has reached a $450,000 settlement with the owner and manager of a now-defunct group of auto dealerships that allegedly deceived consumers in the sale, lease and financing of automobiles in Arizona and New Mexico. Richard Berry, owner and manager of Tate's Auto Group, agreed...
Huntsville, ALnddist.com

Alabama Factory to Supply Steel Parts to Auto Plants

Three companies have come together to build a $40 million factory in North Alabama to supply steel parts to auto manufacturers. The factory is the product of Toyota Tsusho America Inc., Southern Mobility Products and SteelSummit Holdings. According to the Associated Press and first reported by AL.com, Madison Metal Processing...
Industry740thefan.com

Denmark to buy Novavax vaccines as part of EU deal

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Denmark said on Wednesday it would buy 280,000 doses of Novavax’s potential COVID-19 vaccine for a total price of 37 million Danish crowns ($5.84 million) or roughly $20.9 per dose as part of a European Union agreement with the U.S. company. The European Commission said earlier this...
Dearborn, MINWI.com

Cleveland-Cliffs reaches new contract with United Auto Workers union

Cleveland-Cliffs has reached a new three-year labor contract with the United Auto Workers union at its Dearborn Works plant in Michigan. The Cleveland-based steelmaker, one of Northwest Indiana's main steelmakers, reached a deal with UAW Local 600 that will cover about 1,000 UAW-represented workers at the plant near Detroit. It goes into effect retroactively from Aug. 1, and lasts through July 31, 2024.
Advocacywhbl.com

Ranks of Mexican poor swell to reach nearly half the population

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s poverty rate grew to nearly 44% at the end of last year, government data released on Thursday showed, worsened by an economic slump as the coronavirus pandemic led to steep budget cuts, business closures and layoffs. Some 3.8 million more Mexicans fell below the official...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Auto parts maker Magna posts profit as demand returns

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Magna International Inc on Friday posted a second-quarter profit compared with a loss a year ago, as strong demand for new vehicles boosted sales at the Canadian auto parts maker. Net income attributable to Magna was $424 million, or $1.40 per share, in the quarter ended...
Public HealthAutoblog

Masks are back at U.S. auto plants, but no vaccine requirements

WASHINGTON — Detroit's Big Three automakers and the United Auto Workers (UAW) union reinstated requirements to wear masks at all U.S. plants, offices and warehouses beginning on Wednesday, but are not requiring workers to be vaccinated. The move is in response to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC)...
BusinessRedorbit.com

Indian Auto Parts Manufacturers Lobby Tesla to Source Parts Locally

Tesla has expressed interest in establishing a presence in India, including talking with local government officials about building a factory and lobbying the government to reduce tariffs for automobile imports. Now Indian auto parts manufacturers are pushing for Tesla to source at least some of its parts from businesses within India.
Income Taxhngn.com

Stimulus Checks: New Payments Could Hit Bank Tomorrow

Millions of Americans will receive a big paycheck tomorrow as the law temporarily expanded the federal child tax credit. Qualified Americans Will Receive New Stimulus Checks. In a recently published article in BGR News, the second of six child tax credit cheques will hit qualified americans' bank accounts on Friday and should be in recipients' mailboxes by the weekend. The money was part of the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill passed in March, which also financed a fresh round of $1,400 stimulus checks.
Businesscbslocal.com

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You Get Another Relief Payment?

(CBS Detroit) — Stimulus checks have helped many Americans get through COVID. The pandemic continues nearly 17 months after the economy initially shut down, as the Delta variant drives up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise, which comes amidst improving economic conditions, could slow the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting for their recovery to start. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with job opportunities widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is scheduled to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly help those in need. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?

Comments / 0

Community Policy