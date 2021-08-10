U.S. reaches deal with Mexican auto parts subsidiary Tridonex

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Trade Representative’s Office said on Tuesday it had reached a deal with Mexican auto parts firm Tridonex to address allegations that workers at its Matamoros facility are being denied the rights of free association and collective bargaining.

Cardone Industries Inc, the Philadelphia-based parent company of Tridonex, said it backed the voluntary action plan in response to the petition filed by USTR in June under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which replaced NAFTA.