Lawsuit argues Minnesota State Fair must allow people to carry guns
ST. PAUL — The entity behind the Minnesota State Fair faces a lawsuit over a restriction that bars people from carrying guns on the fairgrounds. The Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus and two people who want to go to the fair armed filed a lawsuit Tuesday, Aug. 10, that contends the Minnesota State Agricultural Society lacks the authority to impose the restriction. Ramsey County, whose sheriff is directing fair security this year, is also named as a defendant.www.bemidjipioneer.com
