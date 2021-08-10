Woodland Man Suspected Of Kidnapping Woman Off Cache Creek Casino Property

YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) — Deputies say a Yolo County kidnapping suspect was also apparently involved in a hit-and-run earlier in the day.

The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office says, early Monday afternoon, a woman reported that a man had offered to give her a ride to the Cache Creek Casino mini-mart. She got in his truck, but the man instead started driving off casino property.

She asked to leave the truck several times, deputies say. Eventually, the man ended up at a dead-end on County Road 78A. After he parked, the woman says she noticed that the man had a gun.

Right at that moment, however, some ranchers showed up to work – giving the woman the distraction to get out of the truck. She was to wave down the ranchers, who soon took her back to the casino to get help where she then called authorities.

Deputies later tracked the suspect’s truck to the 19000 block of County Road 78A. A stolen 9mm pistol was also found inside the truck, deputies say.

The suspect has since been identified as 39-year-old Woodland resident Timothy Beitel. He was arrested and booked into Yolo County Jail on charges of kidnapping, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of a stolen firearm.

Investigators also believe that Beitel and the truck he was in were involved in a hit-and-run that same day in Esparto.