Patriots Odds: Hunter Henry Player Props Untouched After Shoulder Injury

By Sam Panayotovich
Why Bart Scott Thinks Cam Newton's Nickname For Mac Jones Is 'Disrespectful'. New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry will miss some time with a shoulder injury. But that hasn’t stopped one American sportsbook from taking bets on Hunter’s season-long prop options. DraftKings Sportsbook is still rolling out the red carpet if you want to wager on Henry’s regular season receiving yards or touchdown catches.

