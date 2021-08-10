Patriots Odds: Hunter Henry Player Props Untouched After Shoulder Injury

It appears Mac Jones has made quite the first impression on his new teammates as New England's first-round quarterback rolls through his first training camp with the Patriots. Given that he's been tapped by Bill Belichick and the rest of the club's evaluators as the future -- and possibly present -- face of the quarterback position, there's been no shortage of external hype surrounding his arrival. So far, it appears to be warranted, especially after starting offensive tackle Trent Brown gave his evaluation of the young signal-caller on Tuesday night.