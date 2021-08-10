NV Energy expands public safety outage management program to elevated fire risk areas of Nevada
NV Energy’s Public Safety Outage Management (PSOM) program is a key measure of defense against wildfires. During a PSOM event, NV Energy will shut off power in extreme and elevated fire risk areas to help prevent power lines, things that are blown into power lines, and other equipment from causing a wildfire. Since 2019, the company has implemented the program in extreme fire risk areas of Nevada, including Lake Tahoe and Mt. Charleston. Wildfires continue to present an ever-increasing threat to Nevada and its residents. To help ensure public safety, NV Energy will expand the use of PSOM to additional areas of its service territory with elevated fire risk.elkodaily.com
