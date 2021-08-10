Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nevada State

NV Energy expands public safety outage management program to elevated fire risk areas of Nevada

By NV Energy
Elko Daily Free Press
 4 days ago

NV Energy’s Public Safety Outage Management (PSOM) program is a key measure of defense against wildfires. During a PSOM event, NV Energy will shut off power in extreme and elevated fire risk areas to help prevent power lines, things that are blown into power lines, and other equipment from causing a wildfire. Since 2019, the company has implemented the program in extreme fire risk areas of Nevada, including Lake Tahoe and Mt. Charleston. Wildfires continue to present an ever-increasing threat to Nevada and its residents. To help ensure public safety, NV Energy will expand the use of PSOM to additional areas of its service territory with elevated fire risk.

elkodaily.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Business
City
Las Vegas, NV
County
Elko County, NV
Elko County, NV
Government
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nv Energy#Emergency Management#Nevada Power Company#Nv Energy#Psom#Nv Energy Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
Related
Nevada Statenevadabusiness.com

Primrose Schools® Expands Footprint into Nevada

Early education and care leader announces new location in South Reno and accelerated efforts to identify locations for new Franchise Owners within the state. RENO, Nev. – Primrose Schools, a high-quality early education and care leader with over 450 schools operating in 32 states, today announced its growth into Nevada, beginning with dedicated efforts to identify locations for Franchise Owners in Reno and Las Vegas. With the need for child care soaring during the pandemic, the company opened 28 new schools in 2020 branching into three new states, and has an additional 150 locations in the overall pipeline. Primrose’s expansion into the state has begun with Franchise Owners Bethany and Alonzo Durham, whose South Reno school will be its first in Nevada and is set to open in October.
Placer County, CAca.gov

Chipper program expands fire reduction efforts in Placer

Chipper program expands fire reduction efforts in Placer through new staffing agreement. The Placer County Board of Supervisors approved on Tuesday an agreement to expand funding and staffing for the Placer County Chipper Program by partnering with the Probation Department’s alternative sentencing work-release program. The Placer County Residential Chipper Program...
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Associated Press

Suntria Empowers Nevada Homeowners to Become Energy Independent

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2021-- Climate change is one of the largest challenges facing the world today and driving fossil fuel prices up. Finding immediate solutions is a global must. Suntria is proud to be part of the solution through providing residential solar and battery systems. Suntria’s mission is to empower homeowners to gain energy independence through its innovative energy systems.
Elko County, NVElko Daily Free Press

Elko County Fair returns

ELKO – A century of tradition will fill the Elko County Fairgrounds over two weekends this year as the Elko County Fair and Livestock Show makes a comeback with horse racing, live events and a revitalized Home Arts Show. Postponed for a year, the 100th Elko County Fair kicks off...
Portland, ORChannel 6000

Lake Co expands possible evacuation area for Patton Meadow Fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday an expansion of the possible evacuation area due to the Patton Meadow Fire. The fire, which was started by lightning, is currently estimated to be 7,000 acres in size and has moved past Highway 140 West, according to LCSO.
Energy IndustryCleanTechnica

Solar Power To Solve Sticky Sewage Sludge Problem

Municipal sewage sludge ranks high upon the list of things that are sure in life, right alongside death and taxes. The good news is that it can be dried and re-used as fertilizer, or upcycled into various forms of renewable energy. The bad news is that all these processes require energy, which can put you right back at square one in the fight against global warming. One way out of the energy-sludge matrix is solar power, and the US Department of Energy is betting $3 million that the sun can shine its sustainability light on wastewater treatment plants all across the nation.
Nevada StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Destructive Tornado in Nevada History

Tornadoes are one of the most destructive natural phenomena on the planet. In the United States, they are also one of the most common. There were more than 72,000 tornadoes recorded in the United States from 1950 through 2020, resulting in nearly 6,000 fatalities, tens of thousands of injuries, and property and crop damage in […]
Alum Creek, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Morris Creek Wildlife Management Area lease terminated, closed to public

ALUM CREEK, WV (LOOTPRESS) — The lease agreement between the Bruce B. Cameron Foundation and the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) that established the Morris Creek Wildlife Management Area (WMA) has expired and will not be renewed, according to Kem Shaw, WVDNR District 5 wildlife biologist, Wildlife Resources Section. Effective immediately, the Morris Creek WMA will no longer be a part of the agency’s WMA system.
Elko, NVElko Daily Free Press

City moves forward on downtown improvements

ELKO – Downtown Elko has been slowly improving over the years since the initiation of the 2008 Redevelopment District. At a Tuesday Elko Redevelopment Agency meeting, City Council voted to move forward with three projects: approval of an agreement between the City and potential artists for two future block end pedestals, rehabilitation of the planter areas in the corridor and a plan to solicit bids for the NV Energy Underground Management Cost Sharing Project.
Las Vegas, NVElko Daily Free Press

Federal lawsuit filed against Las Vegas school mask mandate

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A coronavirus pandemic mask mandate in Nevada has drawn a federal lawsuit from attorneys seeking class-action status for claims that the constitutional rights of thousands of parents and children at Las Vegas-area schools are being violated. “Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness have been ripped...
Reno, NVElko Daily Free Press

Officials: Agreement ending 10-day Reno transit bus strike

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Officials says the 10-day transit bus strike in the Reno area is ending with an agreement reached late Thursday night. Teamsters Local 533 President Gary Watson said the union and Keolis Transit reached an agreement on health care, and Regional Transportation Commission Chair Neoma Jardon thanked the sides ”for coming together for the greater good of our community.”
Henderson, NVnevadacurrent.com

RTC expands service area, launches microtransit program for locals

Beginning Monday, public transit options have been extended to an additional 185,000 Southern Nevadans, in what local transportation officials are calling the region’s largest expansion in recent history. Much of the expansion restores and reconfigures routes that were cut during the pandemic last year. But changes also include two new...

Comments / 0

Community Policy