Blue Springs, MO

NW 17th Street Closure

bluespringsgov.com
 6 days ago

The City of Blue Springs is alerting motorists that NW 17th Street, between NW Vesper Street and W Main Street, will be closed for road reconstruction. Weather permitting, this portion of NW 17th Street will be closed to through traffic from 8:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 17 until 4:00 p.m. August 23. Some preliminary work will occur on Monday, August 16, which will consist of milling off the top two inches of asphalt that will not require the road to be closed. Additionally, W Main Street, between 15th Street and 19th Street, will also be milled down two inches at the same time in preparation for an asphalt overlay.

www.bluespringsgov.com

