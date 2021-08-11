Cancel
AccuWeather Alert: Excessive heat warning

ABCNY
ABCNY
 6 days ago

Thursday will be a dangerously hot day with heat indexes approaching 105 degrees and even hotter in some places.

An AccuWeather Alert will continue through Friday, which will also be an extremely hot day with temperatures in the 90s that will feel even hotter.

Excessive heat warnings have been issued for parts of the Tri-State area. There is a danger of dehydration and heat stroke if outside for extended periods of time.

Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

Pop-up thunderstorms are possible just about any time because so much moisture is in the air.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of western New Jersey until 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday. Hunterdon, Mercer and Warren are among the counties in the watch area.

RELATED: Potential Tropical Cyclone could develop into Tropical Storm

Thursday

AccuWeather Alert: Heat warning! High 94.

Friday

AccuWeather Alert: Still muggy with afternoon storms. High 94.

Saturday

Not as hot. High of 88.

Sunday

More comfortable with a high of 81.

Monday

Bright beauty. High 80.

Tuesday

Sunny skies. High 82.

Wednesday

Sun and clouds with a chance for a thunderstorm. High 83.

WATCH: Weather Or Not with Lee Goldberg - now available on our connected TV apps for Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV and Android

In partnership with National Geographic- we explore how heat - exacerbated by a lack of shade - disproportionately impacts certain neighborhoods.

MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Check AccuTrack Radar

AccuTrack Radar New York City view

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app .

