AccuWeather Alert: Excessive heat warning

Thursday will be a dangerously hot day with heat indexes approaching 105 degrees and even hotter in some places.

An AccuWeather Alert will continue through Friday, which will also be an extremely hot day with temperatures in the 90s that will feel even hotter.

Excessive heat warnings have been issued for parts of the Tri-State area. There is a danger of dehydration and heat stroke if outside for extended periods of time.

Pop-up thunderstorms are possible just about any time because so much moisture is in the air.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of western New Jersey until 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday. Hunterdon, Mercer and Warren are among the counties in the watch area.

AccuWeather Alert: Heat warning! High 94.

AccuWeather Alert: Still muggy with afternoon storms. High 94.

Not as hot. High of 88.

More comfortable with a high of 81.

Bright beauty. High 80.

Sunny skies. High 82.

Sun and clouds with a chance for a thunderstorm. High 83.

WATCH: Weather Or Not with Lee Goldberg - now available on our connected TV apps for Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV and Android

In partnership with National Geographic- we explore how heat - exacerbated by a lack of shade - disproportionately impacts certain neighborhoods.