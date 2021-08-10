Cancel
Utah State

Paiute Indian Tribe of Utah to host annual ‘Restoration Gathering Powwow’ in Cedar City

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCEDAR CITY — The Paiute Indian Tribe of Utah will host its 41st annual “Restoration Gathering Powwow,” scheduled for Friday and Saturday in Cedar City. Patrick Charles, who is helping organize the event, said he and other tribal members are expecting to see large numbers of attendees this year, in terms of both participants and spectators. This is the first such event in two years, as 2020’s scheduled event was canceled due to COVD-19.

