Gallatin County, MT

In a community with an abundance of wealth, mental health options still scarce

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGallatin County health care providers, activist and county officials say behavioral health is a tangled mess. What will it take to unravel the knots?. In June, the median price for a single-family home in Gallatin County was $702,000, an increase of nearly 54% from the previous year. According to census data from 2019, nearly 21% of the county’s households made between $100,000 and $149,000 in the preceding 12 months, 6.5% higher than the statewide figure. The county’s population is now approaching 120,000 residents, making it one of the fastest-growing regions in the state.

Gallatin County, MT
Gallatin County, MT
Bozeman, MT
Missoula, MT
