How to Keep Gold-Plated Jewelry from Tarnishing

The back of the neck, also called the nape of the neck, is a popular placement choice for tattoos thanks to its location on the body. Because the nape is directly under the bottom of the hairline, it is easily hidden by longer hair or a high-collared shirt. This gives the spot a more intimate feel, as it's up to you when to show off your tat and when to hide it. The nape of the neck also has a lot of movement that some designs may play up and others may contrast with.