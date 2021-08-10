Movie Night At James Killion Park At Salu Is Big Success, This Week's Movie Is 'Spies In Disguise'

ALTON - The first Saturday Big Screen Movie Night at James Killion Park at Salu in Alton was a big success and organizers hope for the same on the next three Saturday nights. This coming Saturday, August 14, the featured movie will be “Spies In Disguise.” Free popcorn and drinks will be available before the movie begins. And this week, hot dogs will also be given. Alton Mayor David Goins said he is delighted for the kids to have Big Screen Movie Night at Killion Park at Salu. “It' Continue Reading