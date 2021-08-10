Tuesday Murder Trial Testimony: Suspect Found Asleep In Dumpster
EDWARDSVILLE - A first-degree murder suspect was found asleep in a dumpster the day after 15-year-old Omarion D. Coleman was killed, a Madison County Deputy testified Tuesday. Deputy Kyle Graham said defendant, Corion Mosley, was found the day after the July 8, 2019, fatal shooting. He said people at the scene told officers that the shooter ran to a house where Mosley lived. The deputy testified that Mosley was ordered to come out of the dumpster, but failed to do so. He said officers entered Continue Readingwww.riverbender.com
Comments / 0