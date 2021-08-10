Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madison County, IL

Tuesday Murder Trial Testimony: Suspect Found Asleep In Dumpster

Posted by 
RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

EDWARDSVILLE - A first-degree murder suspect was found asleep in a dumpster the day after 15-year-old Omarion D. Coleman was killed, a Madison County Deputy testified Tuesday. Deputy Kyle Graham said defendant, Corion Mosley, was found the day after the July 8, 2019, fatal shooting. He said people at the scene told officers that the shooter ran to a house where Mosley lived. The deputy testified that Mosley was ordered to come out of the dumpster, but failed to do so. He said officers entered Continue Reading

www.riverbender.com

Comments / 0

RiverBender.com

RiverBender.com

Alton, IL
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and local news and sports from the riverbend in Alton Illinois.

 https://www.riverbender.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison County, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Edwardsville, IL
County
Madison County, IL
City
Madison, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Graham
Person
Omarion
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Dumpster
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Edwardsville, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Edwardsville Man Faces Aggravated Battery Involving Officer Charge, 4 In Alton Arrested, St. Louis Man Charged With Theft, Forgery

EDWARDSVILLE - Jordan M. Williams, 26, of the 800 block of Klein Avenue, Edwardsville, was charged Wednesday with aggravated battery and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. He allegedly spit in the face of an Edwardsville police officer and possessed more than 15 grams of tramadol, a prescription pain reliever. Bail was set at $50,000. ALTON - Four people were charged Thursday with mob action for pushing two people down and punching them. Charged are Brooklyn T. Ellison, 21, of Continue Reading
Wood River, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Officers Take Two Into Custody In Wood River After High-Speed Stolen Vehicle Chase

WOOD RIVER - Multiple law enforcement jurisdictions were involved in a high-speed chase Friday afternoon around 5 p.m. with a stolen vehicle with two occupants that ended with two in custody in Wood River. Capt. Will Dimitroff of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, said the office's patrol and investigative team along with the Metro Auto Theft Task Force located one of the vehicles recently stolen and that sparked the pursuit. The Alton Police Department was also involved in the chase, Continue Reading
Madison County, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Madison County Jury Acquits 22-Year-Old Man In Murder Case

EDWARDSVILLE - A Madison County Jury has acquitted a 22-year-old man - Corion Mosley - accused of first-degree murder in killing a 15-year old boy, Omarion D. “OD” Coleman. After deliberating for seven hours, the jury acquitted Corion Mosley on all counts. Special defender Patrick Ryan Dunn Sullivan argued that his client was surrounded by enemies that he believed were out to rob him. He said Mosley saw a gun being drawn, and Mosley acted accordingly. Two other combatants were Continue Reading
Godfrey, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Madison County Sheriff's Office Recovers Two Stolen Vehicles On Wenzel And Roach Early Thursday

GODFREY - Madison County Sheriff's Office had multiple units investigating in the Wenzel and Roach Road in Godfrey early Thursday morning. Madison County Sheriff's Office Captain William Dimitroff said the officers responded to that area around 5 a.m. "We were in the Wenzel and Roach in Godfrey area where we recovered two stolen vehicles," Capt. Dimitroff said. Dimitroff said no suspects in the case are yet in custody, but said the investigation continues and more will be released as soon as Continue Reading
Pontoon Beach, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Pontoon Beach Man Charged With Count Endangering Life Or Health Of Child After Death Of 3-Year-Old

EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced today that Amiethyst Carruba, 23, of Pontoon Beach, has been charged with one count of Endangering the Life or Health of a Child following the death of her 3-year-old son in March. “The preventable death of young children is devastating,” Haine said. “While nothing can bring him back, we hope to ensure justice is served on his behalf.” On March 5, the Pontoon Beach Police Department responded Continue Reading
South Roxana, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Father Of Deceased Child Charged In Accident Where Young Girl Lost Her Life In South Roxana

SOUTH ROXANA - South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles said the South Roxana Police Department has been able to conclude its investigation into the tragic traffic crash that occurred at 6:06 p.m on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at the intersection of Illinois Route 111 and Broadway Avenue in South Roxana, where a six-year-old child lost her life. Frank Williford a 29-year-old male from Pontoon Beach and father of the deceased child has been charged in the accident. "My heart goes out to everyone involved Continue Reading
Illinois StatePosted by
RiverBender.com

ISP Report Of Two-Vehicle Fatal Traffic Crash In Alexander County

ALEXANDER COUNTY - This is an Illinois State Police two-vehicle fatal traffic crash report from Aug. 12, 2021. WHERE: Illinois Route 3, ¾ mile south of Illinois Route 127, Alexander County WHEN: Aug. 12, 2021 at approximately 10:08 p.m. VEHICLE: Unit 1 – White 2016 Ford MustangUnit 2 – White/Silver 2005 Honda motorcycle DRIVER : Unit 1 – Mathew C. Foulks, 29-year-old male from Clarksville, TN – Transported via ambulance to a local hospital for minor injuries. Continue Reading
East Alton, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

East Alton Police Department Stresses It Illegal To Cross, Walk Or Loiter On Railroad Tracks After Incident

EAST ALTON - The East Alton Police Department Sgt. Michael McCormick issued a reminder today that it is illegal to cross, walk, or loiter on railroad tracks. Sgt. McCormick said there was an incident where someone fled from railroad property Thursday morning that led to this information release. The person who fled the property left behind a size 7 tennis shoe. "Yes, you may be cited for trespassing, but it beats having blisters," Sgt. McCormick said to the one who left the shoe behind. Continue Reading
Jersey County, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Jersey County Sheriff's Office Makes Multiple Arrests, Asks For Continued Information From Citizens

JERSEY COUNTY - The Jersey County Sheriff's Office reported Thursday that, while on patrol recently, deputies observed a motor vehicle located at one of the businesses in Jersey County and officers were able to check out the vehicle and identified two subjects. During the search of the vehicle, the two guns (AR Pistol, Glock Pistol), extended magazines, body armor, and narcotics were found. Less than 24 hours later, deputies recovered a stolen vehicle and took a report of another stole Continue Reading
East Saint Louis, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Couple Enters Guilty Plea To Defrauding Elderly Family Member Of Nearly $200,000

EAST SAINT LOUIS – Ronald Speiser, 81, and Jean Speiser, 81, of Freeburg, entered a guilty in federal court to two felony charges after defrauding an elderly family member out of nearly $200,000. The Speisers were designated as the victim’s power of attorney and successor power of attorney in estate documents. In June 2018, they exercised their authority over the victim’s finances by opening a joint account for Ronald Speiser and the victim at Citizens Community Bank in Mascoutah Continue Reading
Bond County, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Breese Female, Moline Male Die From Injuries After Two-Vehicle Fatal Crash

BOND COUNTY - A 30-year-old Breese female and a 33-year-old Moline male died in a two-vehicle fatal traffic crash at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, on Illinois Route 127 at Sale Barn Avenue in Bond County. Illinois Route 127 was closed from Sale Barn Avenue and Airport Avenue for four hours for the crash investigation on Aug. 9. The preliminary Illinois State Police details of the crash are below. WHAT: Two Vehicle Fatal Traffic Crash WHEN: Aug. 9, 2021 at approximately 8:30 a.m. Continue Reading

Comments / 0

Community Policy