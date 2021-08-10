Tuesday Murder Trial Testimony: Suspect Found Asleep In Dumpster

GODFREY - Madison County Sheriff's Office had multiple units investigating in the Wenzel and Roach Road in Godfrey early Thursday morning. Madison County Sheriff's Office Captain William Dimitroff said the officers responded to that area around 5 a.m. "We were in the Wenzel and Roach in Godfrey area where we recovered two stolen vehicles," Capt. Dimitroff said. Dimitroff said no suspects in the case are yet in custody, but said the investigation continues and more will be released as soon as Continue Reading