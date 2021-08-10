Cancel
Urbana, IL

After The Storm: Repair And Care For Damaged Trees

RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 3 days ago
URBANA – Summer storms have damaged trees, some more than 100 years old, in communities across the state. Homeowners in theses communities, including Woodridge and Naperville which were hit by an EF-3 tornado this spring, are now struggling to find the best ways to clean up after a tree is damaged and the proper way to restore trees in their communities. From watching the light flicker through a tree's green canopy in summer to enjoying the falling cascade of red, yellow, and brown leaves Continue Reading

RiverBender.com

RiverBender.com

Breaking news and local news and sports from the riverbend in Alton Illinois.

Illinois StatePosted by
RiverBender.com

As Pandemic Winds Down, Animal Shelters Fear A Rise Of Surrendered Pets

ILLINOIS – They call them “Pandemic Puppies,” pets that were adopted during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic that are now being returned to Illinois animal shelters. An estimated 23 million people around the country adopted pets in 2020. Jane Kahman, manager of of the Humane Society of Central Illinois, said county-run shelters all over the area are seeing a spike in returned pets. “We take in a lot of pets from all over Central Illinois, all the different animal controls Continue Reading
Germantown, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Lane Restrictions For The Week Of August 16, 2021

Motorists should be aware of the following on-going closures: BOND COUNTY • No lane restrictions at this time. CLINTON COUNTY • IL 161 Over Wilken Lake and the Shoal Creek Overflow, 0.6 Mile East of Germantown will be restricted to one lane beginning Thursday June 24, 2021 weather permitting. Traffic in each direction will be maintained using flaggers and/or temporary traffic signals. This work is necessary to complete cleaning and painting of the structures and is expected to be Continue Reading

