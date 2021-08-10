Woman Hit With Baseball Bat In Edgewater Parking Lot Brawl, Hudson Trio Charged
A North Bergen man hit a woman in the head with an aluminum baseball bat during a wild brawl in the parking lot of the Edgewater Target, authorities said. Edgewater police quickly restored order, with help from their Cliffside Park and Fort Lee colleagues, after finding the injured woman among several people fighting in the parking lot on River Road late last Wednesday, Police Chief Donald Martin said.dailyvoice.com
