Inspection to restrict traffic Wednesday, Thursday on Hulton Bridge

Tribune-Review

Traffic will be restricted on the Hulton Bridge over the Allegheny River between Harmar and Oakmont for inspection work Wednesday and Thursday, PennDOT announced.

The work will be done between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. each day, weather permitting.

There will be lane restrictions in each direction between Freeport Road in Harmar and Second Street in Oakmont — but PennDOT said lane restrictions will not happen in both directions at the same time.

PennDOT crews will be doing the work.

PennDOT advises drivers to use caution when traveling through the area.