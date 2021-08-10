Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

A woman thought she found the perfect rental home. Instead, she got scammed out of thousands of dollars

By Brian Roche
WLWT 5
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the current housing market, it is difficult – if not impossible – to find a place to buy or rent, and that makes for a perfect set up for scammers to hijack houses online. A Pennsylvania woman lost thousands of dollars to a home rental scam. The home Melinda...

www.wlwt.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate#Rental Home#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
Related
tucson.com

Arizona's hot housing market opens doors for rental home scams

Arizona’s hot housing market has opened the door for scammers preying upon a growing number of residents looking for homes to rent. Two of the most prevalent scams involve individuals advertising rental properties that they do not own or manage, and individuals advertising rental properties as a way to obtain personal and banking information to steal identities, a news release from Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said.
Public SafetyNewsChannel 36

BBB warns of new scam on the rise

(WENY)-- The Better Business is Bureau is warning of a popular scam they are seeing with QR codes companies use to point consumers to their apps, track packages, or view menus. Scammers will send you an email, or direct message on social media, or a text message that includes a...
Raleigh, NCwcti12.com

Online pet scams have cost people in ENC thousands of dollars

RALEIGH, Wake County — Online pet scams cost people in the Triangle and Eastern North Carolina more than $11,000 in the month of July alone, according to the Better Business Bureau serving Eastern North Carolina. “In 2020, pet scams rose dramatically resulting in losses reaching approximately $3,000,000 across North America,”...
Yucca Valley, CAz1077fm.com

YUCCA VALLEY WOMAN LOSES $1,300 IN VACATION HOME RENTAL SCAM

A Yucca Valley woman is out more than $1,300 after falling victim to a vacation home rental scam. According to Sheriff’s reports, the woman booked a weekend vacation through a private account at a Lake Havasu rental home for $1,324. When she arrived at the location, she found the home was not a rental property at all. The woman attempted to contact the renters, but her number and email had been blocked. Reporter Cassidy Taylor has tips on how to safely book a vacation home rental…
Public SafetyNBC News

Vacation rental home scams

FBI data shows the number of rental home scams jumped 17 percent last year. Online scammers use pictures of properties they don't own and post them for rent, trying to make money off of post pandemic travelers desperate for a vacation.July 31, 2021.
Lincoln, NEklin.com

Man Steals Identity And Tries To Cash Forged Check

A man is accused of trying to cash a forged check. Lincoln Police were called to the Pinnacle bank inside Hy-Vee at 1601 N 84th Street around 1 p.m. on Tuesday. An employee reported that a man was trying to cash a fraudulent check. The check had been written for $6,700 on an account from a business in Walton, Nebraska. The teller examined the check and it appeared to be altered. They contacted the business who did not authorize the check to the man.
Real EstateMotley Fool

This Shocking Expense Cost Us a Fortune When We Sold Our Home

Selling a home may cost you more than expected. Consider yourself warned!. Years ago, I was living in a small New York City apartment when my husband and I started dating. Once things got serious, I moved into the house he owned, which made a lot more sense than cramming into my 450-square-foot studio.
Real Estatepurewow.com

5 Signs the Home You’re Trying to Buy Is Overpriced

You’ve heard the stories: The housing market’s so hot that real estate agents are knocking on people’s doors, asking them to consider selling. Online estimates of a home’s value can’t keep up with how quickly the numbers are climbing. That, combined with low mortgage rates, can create a frenzied sense of urgency to buy now. And it’s no surprise that Opendoor’s latest real estate survey found that most people’s biggest concern right now was whether they were spending too much on a home. So, how do you know? We spoke to the pros to uncover the top signs a home is overpriced.
Public Safetyclassichits106.com

Bank robbery went awry when bank tellers couldn’t read the note demanding money

A 67-year-old man in England named Alan Slattery decided to get into the bank-robbin’ business back in March . . . and his first stop was a total bust. He handed over a note to the teller, but they couldn’t read his “poor handwriting.” So, he left empty-handed. The employees later huddled together and figured it out. It said, quote, “Your screen won’t stop what I’ve got, just hand over the 10s and the 20s. Think about the other customers.” It’s unclear if the “screen” was a permanent anti-theft fixture, or if it was a more temporary anti-COVID divider. Alan wrote a legible note at Bank #2, and got away with around $3,000. He also hit up a third bank, but the teller there refused to comply. The police caught him, he was arrested, and pleaded guilty on robbery and attempted robbery charges. He’ll do four years behind bars.
Real EstateMotley Fool

Why Our Real Estate Agent Said 2021 Is Not the Time to Buy a Home

It's such a bad time to purchase a home that our real estate agent told us to give up for now and wait. During the pandemic, my husband and I have flip-flopped on buying a second home. We have the funds for a down payment saved up for one, and our credit scores are such that we'd qualify for a mortgage pretty easily.

Comments / 0

Community Policy