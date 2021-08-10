Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Bexar County can issue mask mandate for schools despite Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s ban, judge says in temporary order

By ALLYSON WALLER
Posted by 
25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Syxda_0bNho40F00

A Texas district judge granted the city of San Antonio and Bexar County a temporary restraining order, blocking Gov. Greg Abbott’s restriction on localities imposing mask mandates.

On Tuesday, Judge Antonia Arteaga made the ruling following almost an hour of arguments from attorneys. Arteaga said she did not take her decision lightly, citing the start of the school year and public guidance given by Dr. Junda Woo , medical director of San Antonio’s Metropolitan Health District, concerning the need for masks in public schools as the highly contagious delta variant contributes to a surge in coronavirus cases across the state.

The decision is temporary, pending a hearing on Monday.

On Tuesday, the city of San Antonio and Bexar County sued Gov. Greg Abbott over his May executive order blocking local officials and school districts from forcing mask mandates.

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2021/08/10/texas-mask-mandate/ .

The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.

Comments / 0

25 News KXXV and KRHD

25 News KXXV and KRHD

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
601K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Waco, Texas news and weather from 25 News KXXV and KRHD, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bexar County, TX
Health
San Antonio, TX
Education
County
Bexar County, TX
Bexar County, TX
Government
Bexar County, TX
Education
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Health
Local
Texas Government
San Antonio, TX
Government
Local
Texas Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Texas Tribune#Mandates#Texans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy