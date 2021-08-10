Raleigh Boys & Girls Club in need of school supplies for Back to School Community Day

"Anything you can think of we need," said Lindsey Doerr, the Volunteer Engagement Manager with the Boys and Girls Club serving Wake County. "We do have book bags; we just need things to put in the book bags. "Pencils, binders notebooks, crayons, your general school supplies, is what we need."

Donations can be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. through Friday at the Boys and Girls Club Administrative office at 721 N. Raleigh Blvd. in Raleigh.

Students who attend the community day event will be given a backpack to fill with items they need. Along with school supplies, free haircuts will be available as well as games and music. The event was a drive-thru event in 2020 during the height of the pandemic.

"We actually had cars lined up and we gave over 900 book bags full of school supplies out to families," Doerr said. "It was a little bit higher, I will say, in previous years we were seeing about 700 to 750 people. So, this year, we're hoping to keep that number up, just to help as many as we can."

The Back to School Community Day event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Raleigh Boys and Girls Club at 605 N. Raleigh Blvd. in Raleigh.