'Batman: The Long Halloween, Part 2' drops on home video

By Phil Villarreal
 3 days ago
Here are this week's hottest home video releases. Find them on disc, or streaming services such as iTunes, Vudu, Amazon and Google Play.

BATMAN: THE LONG HALLOWEEN, PART 2


The follow-up to June's release of part 1 , the animated adaptation of the 1996 and 1997 comic book storyline comes to a resounding conclusion. Batman (Jensen Ackles) works with Alfred (Alastair Duncan) to take down the worst of his rogue's gallery in a war of attrition. DC's penchant for animated adaptations of landmark comic book sagas continues.

THE TRANSFORMERS: THE MOVIE: 35TH ANNIVERSARY


The 1986 animated classic -- which has worn threadbare over the decades -- still packs nostalgic charm, and packs an emotional wallop with its storyline. Extras include the 30th anniversary making-of featurette, filmmaker commentary and a making-of doc.

VISIONS OF EIGHT (CRITERION)


Eight filmmakers take on various topics swirling around the 1972 Munich Olympics. Miloš Forman, Kon Ichikawa, Claude Lelouch, Juri Ozerov, Arthur Penn, Michael Pfleghar, John Schlesinger and Mai Zetterling all check in with memorable works. Extras include a tribute booklet with a George Plimpton essay, a new Claude Lelouch documentary and a commentary track.

