Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Avery, Burke, McDowell by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 17:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to minor flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Avery; Burke; McDowell The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern McDowell County in western North Carolina Southern Avery County in western North Carolina Northwestern Burke County in western North Carolina * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 506 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles south of Newland, or over Crossnore, moving southeast at 5 mph. Another strong thunderstorm was developing near Linville Falls and could also become severe by 530 pm. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Crossnore, Linville Falls, B.R. Parkway-Linville Falls To Grandfather, Ingalls, Altamont, Pineola, Ashford, Linville, Jonas Ridge and Newland. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH