Minneapolis, MN

Missing 3-year-old boys found in hot car near Duluth, one airlifted to Minneapolis

By KARE Staff
KARE 11
KARE 11
 3 days ago

Police say two young boys are hospitalized after they were found in a hot car near Duluth. One boy was airlifted to the Twin Cities.

The twin 3-year-olds were reported missing Monday from a Hibbing, Minnesota home around 5:30 p.m. About an hour and a half later, police said a citizen found the boys in a vehicle near the home. That person alerted the officers, who broke a window to get the boys out.

Police said both boys were unresponsive and "in medical distress due to the extreme heat inside of the vehicle." One boy was taken to a Hibbing hospital where, as of Tuesday, police said he is in stable condition.

The other boy was airlifted to Children's Hospital in Minneapolis. Police said he is in "critical condition."

Police are investigating, but said foul play isn't suspected.

Hibbing, which has a population of more than 16,300, is part of the Duluth-Superior Metropolitan Area.

