Nine Live Races, Four Season Premieres and Special Programming Featured this Month on the Motorsports Network With an Additional 14 Events Covered Live on MAVTV PLUS

By Adam Sinclair
Posted by 
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 3 days ago
Though August typically means the summer season is winding down, MAVTV Motorsports Network is kicking things into high gear with a month full of live motorsports racing and automotive entertainment. Getting things started is a special mini-marathon of Stacey David’s GearZ on Sunday, August 1. Episodes of the highly entertaining and educational automotive series are scheduled to air every Sunday in August from 9:30 am ET to 1:00 pm ET. Following the mini-marathon on Sunday, August 1 is live coverage of MotoAmerica’s Supersport class from Brainerd International Raceway at 2:00 pm ET.

