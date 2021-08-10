Murray kidnapping suspect turns himself in

The suspect accused of pointing a gun at a woman outside a Murray Denny's over the weekend has turned himself into police.

Russell Ryan Carter, 34, was taken into custody Monday, the day after his actions led to a standoff at a Shell gas station next door to the restaurant .

A woman told police she was sitting in her car outside the Denny's at 420 West 4500 South on Sunday when Carter knocked on her window and opened the door. When the woman attempted to get out of the vehicle, Carter pushed her back inside while pointing a gun at her, according to the probable cause affidavit.

FOX 13

Carter allegedly told the woman he didn't want to hurt her before leaving the car and running to the gas station.

Police originally surrounded the station, believing Carter had barricaded himself inside. However, by the time the building was cleared, Carter had already left, although security cameras were able to capture a photo of him walking near beverage coolers before authorities arrived.

When a nearby van was stolen later on the same day, surveillance video showed Carter wearing the same clothing as in the gas station.

While in custody, Carter told police "he was very high on drugs" Sunday and originally denied approaching the victim's car. He then admitted to getting inside the vehicle and startling the woman.

According to police, Carter told them "he remembers the look on [the victim's face], and realized he was doing something wrong."

Carter added that he remembered waking up in the van, but wasn't sure how he got there, acknowledging "his memory wasn't the best due to the drugs he took.

Carter now faces charges of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery and theft of a firearm or operable vehicle.