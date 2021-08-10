Cancel
Obituaries

Joann Savage

Pacifica Tribune
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoann was the only child born to Viola and Glen in Greely, Colo. She passed away from bacterial meningitis at home with family and hospice care. Joann worked for Wells Fargo Bank for 31 years in San Francisco, Pacifica, and San Bruno. She volunteered at the Laguna Salada School Library, was a Cub Scout leader, and was a member of the Terra Nova booster club. Joann was married to her sweetheart, Don Savage, for 64 years. They had two children together, Gary and Dixie. They lost Gary in 1979 to a boating accident. They enjoyed many years of family gatherings, camping out in their RV, and traveling to many different places. They lived in Pacifica for more than 50 years before moving to Roseville for 10 years. After Don’s passing Joann moved to Sparks, Nev., to be near her daughter and other family members.

www.pacificatribune.com

